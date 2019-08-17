Reviewing Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKO)’s and Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF)’s results

Both Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKO) and Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) are Property Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Elbit Imaging Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -4.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKO) and Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Elbit Imaging Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Elbit Imaging Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 44.76% respectively. Competitively, 56.1% are Elbit Imaging Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP -1.04% -0.3% 0.48% 2.51% 1.27% 20.95% Elbit Imaging Ltd. -23.08% -27.27% -63.64% -67.14% -82.38% -69.23%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP had bullish trend while Elbit Imaging Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in commercial centers, hotels, medical industries, and plots businesses in Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It initiates, constructs, and sells commercial centers and other mixed-use real property projects, such as offices, residential units, conference centers, and leisure facilities. The company also operates and manages its hotel complex in Romania, which comprises Radisson Blue and Park Inn hotels, and other apartments. In addition, it is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging guided focused ultrasound treatment equipment; and development of stem cell population expansion technologies, and stem cell therapy products for transplantation and regenerative medicine. The company sells plots in India, including residential projects. Elbit Imaging Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.