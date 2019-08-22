Reviewing Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKO)’s and CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s results

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKO) and CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP), both competing one another are Property Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CoStar Group Inc. 514 17.56 N/A 7.95 77.37

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and CoStar Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% CoStar Group Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and CoStar Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 CoStar Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, CoStar Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $499.25, while its potential downside is -19.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and CoStar Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 98.4%. Comparatively, 0.5% are CoStar Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP -1.04% -0.3% 0.48% 2.51% 1.27% 20.95% CoStar Group Inc. -2% 10.02% 24.07% 60.26% 48.45% 82.43%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP was less bullish than CoStar Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors CoStar Group Inc. beats Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad application; CoStar Market Analytics, an analytics platform; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators. In addition, the company offers CoStar Investment Analysis Portfolio Maximizer, CoStar Investment Analysis Request, CoStar Real Estate Manager Corporate Edition, and CoStar Real Estate Manager Retail Edition that are real estate management software solutions; CoStar Private Sale Network, which provides clients with custom-designed and branded Websites; and CoStar Brokerage Applications to manage and optimize business operations. Further, it offers LoopNet Premium Lister for commercial real estate professionals and other customers to market their listings; LoopNet Premium Searcher for members searching for commercial real estate; LoopLink, an online real estate marketing and database services suite; apartment marketing sites, including Apartments.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, ApartmentFinder.com, Apartamentos.com, and WestsideRentals.com; LandsofAmerica and LandAndFarm that are online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell and BizQuest that are online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.