Reviewing Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKO)’s and Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)’s results

Both Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKO) and Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) are each other’s competitor in the Property Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Colliers International Group Inc. 69 0.80 27.53M 2.37 30.60

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Colliers International Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Colliers International Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Colliers International Group Inc. 39,817,761.06% 25.9% 4.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Colliers International Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76.1% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11% of Colliers International Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP -1.04% -0.3% 0.48% 2.51% 1.27% 20.95% Colliers International Group Inc. -4.98% 1.37% 15.8% 17.07% -10.48% 31.86%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has weaker performance than Colliers International Group Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Colliers International Group Inc. beats Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations. This division provides its services for various asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and mixed-use properties. Its Outsourcing & Advisory Services division offers portfolio management, transaction and project management, workplace solutions, strategic consulting, property and asset management, and other corporate real estate services, as well as lease administration and facilities management systems; and valuation and appraisal review and management, portfolio or single asset valuation, arbitration and consulting, various studies, tax appeals, and litigation support services. This segment also provides property level accounting, tenant service/relations and bidding, awarding and administering subcontracts for management and maintenance, landscaping, security, parking, capital, and tenant improvements services; and bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting services. In addition, it offers visioning, change management, and strategic consulting services; property marketing services for commercial and residential projects; and research services for owners and landlords. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Toronto, Canada.