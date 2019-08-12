Reviewing Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKN)’s and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s results

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKN) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) are two firms in the Property Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Washington Prime Group Inc. 5 0.93 N/A 0.05 69.81

Demonstrates Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Washington Prime Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Washington Prime Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 0.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Washington Prime Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Washington Prime Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP -1.1% -0.31% 1.18% 16.42% 6.26% 21.37% Washington Prime Group Inc. 4.91% -2.94% -17.87% -36.76% -53.22% -25.31%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP had bullish trend while Washington Prime Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Washington Prime Group Inc. beats Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP on 5 of the 7 factors.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.WI) operates independently of Simon Property Group Inc. as of May 28, 2014.