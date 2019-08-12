Reviewing Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKN)’s and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s results

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKN) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) are two firms in the Property Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|5
|0.93
|N/A
|0.05
|69.81
Demonstrates Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Washington Prime Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Washington Prime Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0.00%
|4.4%
|0.8%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Washington Prime Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Washington Prime Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|-1.1%
|-0.31%
|1.18%
|16.42%
|6.26%
|21.37%
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|4.91%
|-2.94%
|-17.87%
|-36.76%
|-53.22%
|-25.31%
For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP had bullish trend while Washington Prime Group Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Washington Prime Group Inc. beats Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP on 5 of the 7 factors.
Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.WI) operates independently of Simon Property Group Inc. as of May 28, 2014.
