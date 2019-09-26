Reviewing Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKN)’s and Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)’s results

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKN) and Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE), both competing one another are Property Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Paramount Group Inc. 14 4.04 N/A 0.05 282.24

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Paramount Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Paramount Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Paramount Group Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Paramount Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Paramount Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Paramount Group Inc.’s potential upside is 60.18% and its average target price is $21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Paramount Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 74.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Paramount Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP -1.1% -0.31% 1.18% 16.42% 6.26% 21.37% Paramount Group Inc. -0.43% -0.79% -5.01% -3.29% -7.86% 10.11%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than Paramount Group Inc.

Summary

Paramount Group Inc. beats Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP on 6 of the 8 factors.

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate firm that invests in Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.