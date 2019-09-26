Reviewing Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKN)’s and Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)’s results

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKN) and Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE), both competing one another are Property Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Paramount Group Inc.
|14
|4.04
|N/A
|0.05
|282.24
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Paramount Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Paramount Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Paramount Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0.3%
|0.1%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Paramount Group Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Paramount Group Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Paramount Group Inc.’s potential upside is 60.18% and its average target price is $21.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Paramount Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 74.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Paramount Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|-1.1%
|-0.31%
|1.18%
|16.42%
|6.26%
|21.37%
|Paramount Group Inc.
|-0.43%
|-0.79%
|-5.01%
|-3.29%
|-7.86%
|10.11%
For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than Paramount Group Inc.
Summary
Paramount Group Inc. beats Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP on 6 of the 8 factors.
Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate firm that invests in Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.
