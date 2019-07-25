Reviewing Landec Corporation (LNDC)’s and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)’s results

Both Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) are each other’s competitor in the Farm Products industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landec Corporation 11 0.57 N/A 0.27 37.60 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 28 0.28 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Landec Corporation and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landec Corporation 0.00% 2.6% 1.6% Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Landec Corporation has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.’s beta is 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Landec Corporation. Its rival Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1 respectively. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Landec Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.3% of Landec Corporation shares and 64.7% of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Landec Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18% of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landec Corporation 0.5% -3.65% -16.96% -29.84% -23.65% -15.2% Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 2.48% 11.54% -15.57% -7.93% -37.53% 3.96%

For the past year Landec Corporation has -15.2% weaker performance while Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has 3.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Landec Corporation beats Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products. The Food Export segment purchases and sells whole commodity fruit and vegetable products primarily to Asian markets. The Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing sodium hyaluronate (HA), a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in animals and humans, and non-HA products for medical use primarily in the ophthalmic, orthopedic, and other markets, as well as supplies HA to customers pursuing other medical applications, such as aesthetic surgery, medical device coatings, tissue engineering, and pharmaceuticals. It also operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization, which specializes in fermentation and aseptic formulation, filling, and packaging services. The company also researches, develops, and licenses LandecÂ’s Intelimer polymers for agricultural products, personal care products, and other industrial products. Landec Corporation sells its products in the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Belgium, China, Indonesia, Japan, and other countries. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as strawberries, plantains, and mangos. The company also provides prepared food products comprising prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, other beverages, snacks, poultry, and meat products. In addition, it engages in ocean freight business; and manufacturing plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.