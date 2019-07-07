Reviewing Landcadia Holdings Inc. (LCAHU)’s and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s results

Since Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|7
|1.20
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Landcadia Holdings Inc. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Landcadia Holdings Inc. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 7.7%. Competitively, 87.88% are Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|-2.3%
|-4.67%
|-2.46%
|-43.43%
|-42.61%
|-25.75%
For the past year Landcadia Holdings Inc. has 0.2% stronger performance while Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -25.75% weaker performance.
Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.