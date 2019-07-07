Reviewing Landcadia Holdings Inc. (LCAHU)’s and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s results

Since Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 1.20 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Landcadia Holdings Inc. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Landcadia Holdings Inc. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 7.7%. Competitively, 87.88% are Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. -2.3% -4.67% -2.46% -43.43% -42.61% -25.75%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings Inc. has 0.2% stronger performance while Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -25.75% weaker performance.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.