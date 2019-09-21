Reviewing Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU)’s and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU)’s results

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 102.88

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Trinity Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.56% and 20.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. was less bullish than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Landcadia Holdings II Inc.