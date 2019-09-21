Reviewing Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU)’s and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU)’s results

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|102.88
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Trinity Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.56% and 20.1%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|-0.04%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.47%
|0.94%
|3.98%
|5.42%
|0%
|3.68%
For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. was less bullish than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.