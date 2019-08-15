Reviewing Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU)’s and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)’s results

Since Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and South Mountain Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and South Mountain Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 4.56% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than South Mountain Merger Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors South Mountain Merger Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.