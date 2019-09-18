Reviewing Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU)’s and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58

Table 1 highlights Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares and 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. was less bullish than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.