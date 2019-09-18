Reviewing Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU)’s and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.13
|77.58
Table 1 highlights Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares and 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|-0.04%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. was less bullish than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
