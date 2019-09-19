Reviewing Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)’s results

Both Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.56% and 46.6%. Comparatively, ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.