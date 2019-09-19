Reviewing Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)’s results

Both Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.56% and 46.6%. Comparatively, ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|-0.04%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.
