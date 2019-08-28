Reviewing Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU)’s and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.56% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.