Reviewing Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU)’s and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.56% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|-0.04%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3%
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
