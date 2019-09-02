Reviewing Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU)’s and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK)’s results

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares and 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|-0.04%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Landcadia Holdings II Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.