Reviewing Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU)’s and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK)’s results

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares and 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.