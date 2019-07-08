Reviewing Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR)’s and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)’s results

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 78 4.95 N/A 3.43 23.82 Safehold Inc. 23 16.65 N/A 0.66 41.89

Table 1 demonstrates Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Safehold Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Safehold Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Safehold Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Safehold Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3% Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.2% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares and 36.7% of Safehold Inc. shares. 0.6% are Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 42.7% of Safehold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 2.02% 0.75% 7.44% 7.4% 21.92% 18.18% Safehold Inc. 4.77% 19.06% 46.56% 49.1% 49.35% 46.09%

For the past year Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s stock price has smaller growth than Safehold Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats Safehold Inc.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.