Reviewing Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR)’s and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)’s results

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 79 4.84 N/A 3.43 23.82 Power REIT 6 8.77 N/A 0.30 20.20

Demonstrates Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Power REIT earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Power REIT appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) is presently more expensive than Power REIT, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Power REIT’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3% Power REIT 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.06. Power REIT on the other hand, has -0.03 beta which makes it 103.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.2% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares and 14.8% of Power REIT shares. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.6% of Power REIT’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 2.02% 0.75% 7.44% 7.4% 21.92% 18.18% Power REIT 0.66% 2.52% 3.39% 3.8% 0.32% 8.93%

For the past year Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s stock price has bigger growth than Power REIT.

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats Power REIT on 10 of the 10 factors.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.