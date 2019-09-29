Reviewing Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR)’s and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s results

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 78 7.15 85.29M 3.43 23.58 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 9 -3.23 1.45B -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 109,599,074.79% 30.9% 7.3% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 16,590,389,016.02% -17.5% -2.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.97 beta indicates that Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.46 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Annaly Capital Management Inc. has an average target price of $9, with potential upside of 2.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 60.2% respectively. 0.7% are Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Annaly Capital Management Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.66% -0.12% -1.08% 9.35% 11.34% 16.97% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.1% 4.95% -4.6% -8.44% -10.83% -2.75%

For the past year Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) had bullish trend while Annaly Capital Management Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats Annaly Capital Management Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.