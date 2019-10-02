Reviewing Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)’s and Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)’s results

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) compete against each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research Corporation 221 -280.00 143.94M 15.41 13.54 Veeco Instruments Inc. 11 -0.86 47.81M -8.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Lam Research Corporation and Veeco Instruments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research Corporation 64,987,132.60% 46.7% 22.7% Veeco Instruments Inc. 445,158,286.78% -80.7% -41.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.63 shows that Lam Research Corporation is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Veeco Instruments Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lam Research Corporation is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Veeco Instruments Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Lam Research Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Veeco Instruments Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Lam Research Corporation and Veeco Instruments Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research Corporation 0 5 4 2.44 Veeco Instruments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 0.40% for Lam Research Corporation with consensus price target of $228.22.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lam Research Corporation and Veeco Instruments Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.1% and 98.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Lam Research Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Veeco Instruments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lam Research Corporation -3.86% 9.03% 2.28% 22.04% 11.06% 53.2% Veeco Instruments Inc. -4.57% -3.72% -1.16% 21.53% -16.42% 60.73%

For the past year Lam Research Corporation was less bullish than Veeco Instruments Inc.

Summary

Lam Research Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Veeco Instruments Inc.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. Its thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films. In addition, the company offers plasma etch products, such as Kiyo that provide solutions for conductor etch applications; Versys metal products, which offer a platform for BEOL metal etch processes; Flex for dielectric etch applications; and Syndion to address various through-silicon via etch and complementary image sensor etch applications. Further, it provides single-wafer clean products comprising EOS, Da Vinci, DV-Prime, and SP series products for wet etch and clean applications in wafer-level packaging; and Coronus plasma-based bevel clean products to enhance die yield by removing particles, residues, and unwanted films from the waferÂ’s edge, as well as legacy products. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports thin film process equipment to make light emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), power electronics, wireless devices, hard disk drives (HDDs), and semiconductor devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; precision surface processing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and other deposition and industrial products, as well as support services. The company sells its products to LED, MEMS, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, HDD, and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.