Reviewing Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE)’s and STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s results

Both Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) and STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries Inc. 12 0.87 N/A -0.11 0.00 STAAR Surgical Company 32 11.01 N/A 0.13 232.62

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lakeland Industries Inc. and STAAR Surgical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.9% STAAR Surgical Company 0.00% 5.1% 3.9%

Risk and Volatility

Lakeland Industries Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.57 beta. From a competition point of view, STAAR Surgical Company has a 2.23 beta which is 123.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Lakeland Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, STAAR Surgical Company’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. STAAR Surgical Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lakeland Industries Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lakeland Industries Inc. and STAAR Surgical Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63% and 91.2%. 0.7% are Lakeland Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of STAAR Surgical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Industries Inc. 6.77% -3.16% -13.19% -5.88% -20.52% 2.78% STAAR Surgical Company -10.28% -1.45% -8.18% -15.53% -6.8% -8.15%

For the past year Lakeland Industries Inc. has 2.78% stronger performance while STAAR Surgical Company has -8.15% weaker performance.

Summary

STAAR Surgical Company beats Lakeland Industries Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices; and manufactures AquaFlow devices for the treatment of glaucoma. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, Afinity, and AquaFLOW trademarks. The company sells products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent distributors in approximately 60 countries. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.