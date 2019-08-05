Reviewing Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE)’s and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries Inc. 12 0.87 N/A -0.11 0.00 Sientra Inc. 8 3.83 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lakeland Industries Inc. and Sientra Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.9% Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4%

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Industries Inc.’s current beta is 0.57 and it happens to be 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sientra Inc.’s 72.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lakeland Industries Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Sientra Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Lakeland Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sientra Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Lakeland Industries Inc. and Sientra Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sientra Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Sientra Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17 consensus target price and a 207.97% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63% of Lakeland Industries Inc. shares and 54.1% of Sientra Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of Lakeland Industries Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Sientra Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Industries Inc. 6.77% -3.16% -13.19% -5.88% -20.52% 2.78% Sientra Inc. 6.09% -0.97% -27.55% -44.65% -68.15% -52.01%

For the past year Lakeland Industries Inc. has 2.78% stronger performance while Sientra Inc. has -52.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Lakeland Industries Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sientra Inc.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.