Reviewing Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE)’s and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)’s results

Both Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries Inc. 11 0.91 N/A -0.11 0.00 InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 5 1.40 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lakeland Industries Inc. and InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.9% InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10% -3.5%

Liquidity

Lakeland Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, InfuSystem Holdings Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Lakeland Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lakeland Industries Inc. and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63% and 54.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Lakeland Industries Inc.’s shares. Competitively, InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Industries Inc. 6.77% -3.16% -13.19% -5.88% -20.52% 2.78% InfuSystem Holdings Inc. -1.34% -3.48% 2.78% 17.46% 40.96% 29.07%

For the past year Lakeland Industries Inc. was less bullish than InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Summary

Lakeland Industries Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, hospital outpatient, and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.