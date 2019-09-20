Reviewing Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN)’s and First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME)’s results

Both Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) and First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial Corporation 46 5.93 N/A 3.30 13.94 First Merchants Corporation 37 5.10 N/A 3.26 12.10

In table 1 we can see Lakeland Financial Corporation and First Merchants Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Merchants Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Lakeland Financial Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Lakeland Financial Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than First Merchants Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Lakeland Financial Corporation and First Merchants Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 1.7% First Merchants Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.91 shows that Lakeland Financial Corporation is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. First Merchants Corporation has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lakeland Financial Corporation and First Merchants Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 First Merchants Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

First Merchants Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $43 average price target and a 11.23% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lakeland Financial Corporation and First Merchants Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 75.3% respectively. Insiders owned 2.6% of Lakeland Financial Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of First Merchants Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Financial Corporation 2.18% -2.36% -3.12% 0.77% -5.23% 14.52% First Merchants Corporation 1.83% 3.68% 9.44% 6.34% -17.5% 15%

For the past year Lakeland Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than First Merchants Corporation.

Summary

Lakeland Financial Corporation beats First Merchants Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, trust, and wealth management services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; retail and merchant credit card services; and Internet business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company operates 49 branch offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.