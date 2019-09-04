Reviewing Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN)’s and Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)’s results

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) and Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Midwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial Corporation 46 5.41 N/A 3.30 13.94 Associated Banc-Corp 21 2.45 N/A 1.90 11.42

Demonstrates Lakeland Financial Corporation and Associated Banc-Corp earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Associated Banc-Corp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lakeland Financial Corporation. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Lakeland Financial Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Associated Banc-Corp, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 1.7% Associated Banc-Corp 0.00% 9% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Lakeland Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Associated Banc-Corp’s 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.16 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.6% of Lakeland Financial Corporation shares and 75.3% of Associated Banc-Corp shares. 2.6% are Lakeland Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Associated Banc-Corp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Financial Corporation 2.18% -2.36% -3.12% 0.77% -5.23% 14.52% Associated Banc-Corp 1.45% 2.31% -3.69% -0.96% -21.06% 9.5%

For the past year Lakeland Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Associated Banc-Corp

Summary

Lakeland Financial Corporation beats Associated Banc-Corp on 10 of the 9 factors.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, trust, and wealth management services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; retail and merchant credit card services; and Internet business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company operates 49 branch offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services that comprise interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging services. Its Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and on-line investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also offers administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of April 28, 2017, the company operated 200 banking locations serving approximately 100 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.