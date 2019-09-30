Reviewing Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI)’s and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)’s results

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 15 1.24 47.37M 1.31 12.55 Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 38 0.00 2.50M 3.28 11.74

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. Salisbury Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Salisbury Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 310,826,771.65% 10% 1.1% Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 6,544,502.62% 8.5% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s 0.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 8.9%. 1.3% are Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8% are Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -0.67% 0.8% -2.15% 4.13% -16.85% 10.6% Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.85% -1.56% -5.52% 4.76% -11.71% 6.41%

For the past year Lakeland Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Salisbury Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. beats Salisbury Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 13 banking offices and 9 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess and Orange Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.