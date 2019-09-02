Reviewing Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI)’s and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s results

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 16 3.58 N/A 1.31 12.55 Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 39 3.36 N/A 3.33 12.59

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.1% Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0.00% 9.7% 1.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 55.7% and 52.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -0.67% 0.8% -2.15% 4.13% -16.85% 10.6% Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. -5.26% -5.56% 1.79% 18.19% -14.42% 36.05%

For the past year Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions comprising information, receivable, and payable management services, as well as automated clearing house, check card, online bill payment, and payroll direct deposit services; and debit cards and mobile services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of PASL Holding LLC.