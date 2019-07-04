Reviewing Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI)’s and MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)’s results

Both Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) and MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 16 4.09 N/A 1.31 12.28 MBT Financial Corp. 10 4.86 N/A 0.38 25.77

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and MBT Financial Corp. MBT Financial Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Lakeland Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of MBT Financial Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) and MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MBT Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.2% 1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.86 beta indicates that Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MBT Financial Corp.’s beta is 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.9% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. shares and 51.2% of MBT Financial Corp. shares. 2.8% are Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, MBT Financial Corp. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -3.08% 2.55% -2.25% -2.25% -18.43% 8.51% MBT Financial Corp. -4.23% -7.24% -10.31% -13.65% -3.56% 4.73%

For the past year Lakeland Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than MBT Financial Corp.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. The company also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services. It operates through a network of 20 full service branches in Monroe and Wayne counties, Michigan; and a loan origination and wealth management office in Lenawee County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.