Reviewing Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI)’s and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 16 3.54 N/A 1.31 12.55 Citizens Holding Company 21 2.96 N/A 1.19 17.90

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Citizens Holding Company. Citizens Holding Company is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Lakeland Bancorp Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Citizens Holding Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Citizens Holding Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.1% Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.9% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.85 beta. Competitively, Citizens Holding Company’s 113.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.13 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.7% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.2% of Citizens Holding Company are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Citizens Holding Company has 9.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -0.67% 0.8% -2.15% 4.13% -16.85% 10.6% Citizens Holding Company 2.22% 0.81% -2.93% -7.78% -2.95% 1%

For the past year Lakeland Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Citizens Holding Company.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Lakeland Bancorp Inc. beats Citizens Holding Company.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.