Reviewing Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK)’s and IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ)’s results

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) and IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 15 4.36 N/A 0.65 22.71 IF Bancorp Inc. 21 3.69 N/A 0.85 25.06

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. IF Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than IF Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.7% IF Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.06 shows that Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. is 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. IF Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.38 beta which makes it 62.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and IF Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.5% and 27.9%. 1.5% are Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are IF Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. -1% -1% -7.76% -5.41% -12.34% -1.39% IF Bancorp Inc. -2.3% 1.39% 6.27% 2.66% 2.66% 5.37%

For the past year Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. has -1.39% weaker performance while IF Bancorp Inc. has 5.37% stronger performance.

Summary

IF Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of April 27, 2017, the company had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. the company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.