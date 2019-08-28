Reviewing Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK)’s and Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)’s results

Both Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) and Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 15 4.43 N/A 0.65 22.71 Columbia Banking System Inc. 36 4.22 N/A 2.44 15.45

Table 1 highlights Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Columbia Banking System Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.7% Columbia Banking System Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. is 94.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.06. From a competition point of view, Columbia Banking System Inc. has a 1.06 beta which is 6.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Columbia Banking System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Columbia Banking System Inc. has a consensus price target of $39, with potential upside of 17.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.5% of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. shares and 92.6% of Columbia Banking System Inc. shares. 1.5% are Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Columbia Banking System Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. -1% -1% -7.76% -5.41% -12.34% -1.39% Columbia Banking System Inc. 2.47% 3.46% 3.27% 4.12% -6.54% 4.69%

For the past year Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Columbia Banking System Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Columbia Banking System Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of April 27, 2017, the company had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, professional banking, financial services, and trust and estate services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 143 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.