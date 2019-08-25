Reviewing LAIX Inc. (LAIX)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LAIX Inc. has 23.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its peers. 3.47% of LAIX Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.18% of all Education & Training Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have LAIX Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX Inc. 0.00% 196.50% -64.30% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing LAIX Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX Inc. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for LAIX Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.22 2.61

As a group, Education & Training Services companies have a potential upside of -27.26%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LAIX Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LAIX Inc. -2.74% -8.49% -14.37% 6.67% 0% 26.52% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year LAIX Inc. has weaker performance than LAIX Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LAIX Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, LAIX Inc.’s peers have 2.28 and 2.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. LAIX Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LAIX Inc.

Dividends

LAIX Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LAIX Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.