Reviewing LAIX Inc. (LAIX)’s and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)’s results

As Education & Training Services companies, LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00 Hailiang Education Group Inc. 54 0.00 N/A 1.30 48.58

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for LAIX Inc. and Hailiang Education Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX Inc. 0.00% 196.5% -64.3% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 11%

Liquidity

LAIX Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Hailiang Education Group Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Hailiang Education Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to LAIX Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for LAIX Inc. and Hailiang Education Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Hailiang Education Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of LAIX Inc. is $6.5, with potential upside of 56.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of LAIX Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1% of Hailiang Education Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.47% of LAIX Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LAIX Inc. -2.74% -8.49% -14.37% 6.67% 0% 26.52% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 5.24% 8.11% 9.97% 85.03% -19.85% 26.6%

For the past year LAIX Inc. was less bullish than Hailiang Education Group Inc.

Summary

Hailiang Education Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors LAIX Inc.

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates three centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School, Zhuji Private High School, and Tianma Experimental School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools offer basic educational program and international program at the kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as provide courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities and SAT courses for the United States universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2016, the company had 18,673 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.