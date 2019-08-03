Reviewing Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (LTS)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LTS) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Investment Brokerage – National companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.86% of all Investment Brokerage – National’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.82% of all Investment Brokerage – National companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -0.70% -0.30% Industry Average 15.71% 17.47% 5.02%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 738.58M 4.70B 24.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.00 2.25 2.77

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. 3% -10.43% -15.57% 8.42% -7.76% 32.62% Industry Average 3.56% 3.65% 9.68% 13.82% 24.46% 19.20%

Risk & Volatility

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.05 which is 5.28% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s competitors beat Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides brokerage and advisory, investment banking and research, institutional sales and trading, asset management, life insurance brokerage, and trust services in the United States. Its Independent Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers securities brokerage and advisory services for clients, including mutual funds, variable and fixed annuities, and advisor managed accounts; and brokerage support services, such as access to stock, bond, and options execution; products comprising insurance, mutual funds, unit trusts, and investment advisory programs; and research, compliance, supervision, accounting, and related services. This segment also provides trust administration of personal and retirement accounts, estate and financial planning, wealth management, and custody services. The companyÂ’s Ladenburg segment offers investment banking services consisting of corporate finance services, such as underwriting public, registered direct, and at-the-market offerings, as well as private investment in public equity and other private placements; strategic and financial advisory services; and sales and trading, and research services. This segment also provides various asset management products and services, including asset management programs, investment consulting services, alternative strategies funds, private investment management programs, retirement plan sponsor services, alternative investments, architect programs, and third-party advisory services; investment services; securities arbitrage services; and administration, operation, securities transactions processing, and customer accounts services. Its Insurance Brokerage segment delivers life insurance, fixed, and equity indexed annuities, as well as long-term care solutions to investment and insurance providers. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1876 and is based in Miami, Florida.