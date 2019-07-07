Reviewing Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)’s and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s results

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital Corp 17 5.83 N/A 1.77 9.18 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 25 26.16 N/A 1.00 26.36

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ladder Capital Corp and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Ladder Capital Corp. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ladder Capital Corp is currently more affordable than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ladder Capital Corp and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 14.2% 3% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Ladder Capital Corp is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Competitively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ladder Capital Corp and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital Corp 0 0 2 3.00 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Ladder Capital Corp’s upside potential currently stands at 15.38% and an $19.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s average target price is $27.5, while its potential downside is -3.00%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ladder Capital Corp looks more robust than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.8% of Ladder Capital Corp shares and 72.9% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares. About 3.8% of Ladder Capital Corp’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.4% are Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ladder Capital Corp -0.55% -3.96% -7.98% -5.91% 12.03% 5.17% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. -1.61% 0.92% 13.96% 14.51% 38.23% 38.37%

For the past year Ladder Capital Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.