Reviewing Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)’s and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)’s results

Both Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital Corp 17 5.85 N/A 1.77 9.18 Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.32 N/A 0.80 14.07

Table 1 highlights Ladder Capital Corp and Exantas Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Exantas Capital Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ladder Capital Corp. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ladder Capital Corp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exantas Capital Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ladder Capital Corp and Exantas Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 14.2% 3% Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% -2.3% -0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Ladder Capital Corp has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Exantas Capital Corp. on the other hand, has 0.85 beta which makes it 15.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ladder Capital Corp and Exantas Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital Corp 0 0 2 3.00 Exantas Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 15.11% for Ladder Capital Corp with average price target of $19.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ladder Capital Corp and Exantas Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.8% and 74.9%. About 3.8% of Ladder Capital Corp’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are Exantas Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ladder Capital Corp -0.55% -3.96% -7.98% -5.91% 12.03% 5.17% Exantas Capital Corp. -0.97% 5.15% 3.88% 2.74% 14.58% 12.18%

For the past year Ladder Capital Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Exantas Capital Corp.

Summary

Ladder Capital Corp beats on 7 of the 10 factors Exantas Capital Corp.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.