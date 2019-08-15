Reviewing Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)’s and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)’s results

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital Corp 17 5.76 N/A 1.45 11.61 Clipper Realty Inc. 13 1.73 N/A -0.02 0.00

Demonstrates Ladder Capital Corp and Clipper Realty Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ladder Capital Corp and Clipper Realty Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 10.9% 2.4% Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ladder Capital Corp and Clipper Realty Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 2 2.67 Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 14.96% for Ladder Capital Corp with consensus price target of $18.83. Clipper Realty Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a 45.45% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Clipper Realty Inc. is looking more favorable than Ladder Capital Corp, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.7% of Ladder Capital Corp shares and 70.2% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares. Ladder Capital Corp’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ladder Capital Corp 0.42% 1.51% -1.69% -1.35% 7.43% 8.79% Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63%

For the past year Ladder Capital Corp had bullish trend while Clipper Realty Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ladder Capital Corp beats on 7 of the 9 factors Clipper Realty Inc.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.