Reviewing Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)’s and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI)’s results

Since Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital Corp 17 5.88 N/A 1.45 11.61 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 18 9.22 N/A 1.54 12.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ladder Capital Corp and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Ladder Capital Corp. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Ladder Capital Corp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 10.9% 2.4% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Ladder Capital Corp has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ladder Capital Corp and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 2 2.67 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Ladder Capital Corp is $18.83, with potential upside of 12.62%. Meanwhile, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential downside is -3.28%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Ladder Capital Corp is looking more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.7% of Ladder Capital Corp shares and 69.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of Ladder Capital Corp’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ladder Capital Corp 0.42% 1.51% -1.69% -1.35% 7.43% 8.79% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 1.73% 3.01% 0.21% 4.5% -0.84% 12.97%

For the past year Ladder Capital Corp was less bullish than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Ladder Capital Corp.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.