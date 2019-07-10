Reviewing Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)’s and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)’s results

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 153 1.52 N/A 9.09 18.19 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 92 1.81 N/A 5.11 19.08

In table 1 we can see Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is presently more affordable than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0.00% 12.6% 5.4% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 0.00% 13.7% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0 2 6 2.75 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 0 3 2 2.40

$180 is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s average target price while its potential upside is 3.21%. Meanwhile, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s average target price is $100, while its potential downside is -2.32%. Based on the results given earlier, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is looking more favorable than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 94.3% and 94.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 1.14% 3.95% 12.34% -2.82% -6.65% 30.86% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated -0.59% 7.02% 8.34% 0.05% -5.39% 16.94%

For the past year Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was more bullish than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings beats Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. The company offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens. It also provides specialty testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and pain management; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, the company provides drug development solutions, as well as laboratory testing services. Further, it provides its testing services through a sales force to the managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, food and nutritional companies, and independent clinical laboratories. The company has collaboration with university, hospital and academic institutions, such as Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, Boston University, Columbia University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, and Yale University to license and commercialize new diagnostic tests. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.