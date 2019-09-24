Reviewing Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)’s and Its Peers results

As Medical Laboratories & Research company, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.35% of all Medical Laboratories & Research’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0.00% 12.50% 5.30% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings N/A 165 18.43 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0 2 4 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.05 2.79

$191.5 is the consensus target price of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, with a potential upside of 11.05%. As a group, Medical Laboratories & Research companies have a potential upside of 86.08%. Given Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings -5.94% -4.29% 3.95% 21.07% -2.94% 32.57% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s rivals have 4.48 and 4.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Volatility and Risk

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s peers have beta of 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s competitors beat Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. The company offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens. It also provides specialty testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and pain management; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, the company provides drug development solutions, as well as laboratory testing services. Further, it provides its testing services through a sales force to the managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, food and nutritional companies, and independent clinical laboratories. The company has collaboration with university, hospital and academic institutions, such as Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, Boston University, Columbia University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, and Yale University to license and commercialize new diagnostic tests. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.