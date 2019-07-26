Reviewing Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)’s and BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s results

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) and BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 156 1.50 N/A 9.09 18.19 BioTelemetry Inc. 59 3.98 N/A 1.35 37.25

Demonstrates Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and BioTelemetry Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. BioTelemetry Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than BioTelemetry Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and BioTelemetry Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0.00% 12.6% 5.4% BioTelemetry Inc. 0.00% 16% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BioTelemetry Inc.’s 38.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, BioTelemetry Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. BioTelemetry Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and BioTelemetry Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0 2 6 2.75 BioTelemetry Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 4.79% for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings with consensus target price of $180. BioTelemetry Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $85 consensus target price and a 86.90% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, BioTelemetry Inc. is looking more favorable than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and BioTelemetry Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.3% and 94.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s shares. Competitively, 2% are BioTelemetry Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 1.14% 3.95% 12.34% -2.82% -6.65% 30.86% BioTelemetry Inc. -2.01% -15.36% -34.34% -26.49% 24.78% -16.11%

For the past year Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings had bullish trend while BioTelemetry Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors BioTelemetry Inc. beats Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. The company offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens. It also provides specialty testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and pain management; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, the company provides drug development solutions, as well as laboratory testing services. Further, it provides its testing services through a sales force to the managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, food and nutritional companies, and independent clinical laboratories. The company has collaboration with university, hospital and academic institutions, such as Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, Boston University, Columbia University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, and Yale University to license and commercialize new diagnostic tests. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The company operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. It offers Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry and External Cardiac Ambulatory Telemetry services, which incorporates a lightweight patient-worn sensor attached to electrodes that capture two-channel electrocardiography (ECG) data, measuring electrical activity of the heart, on a compact wireless handheld monitor; event monitoring services to prescribe wireless event monitors, digital loop event monitors, memory loop event monitors, and non-loop event monitors; and a Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors to cardiologists and electrophysiologists. The Research Services segment provides cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug, medical treatment, and device trials to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. Its centralized services include ECG, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, imaging, protocol development, and expert reporting and statistical analysis. This segment also offers services in the cardiovascular, oncology, musculoskeletal, and neurologic therapeutic areas; and support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Technology segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, and development of non-invasive cardiac monitors for healthcare companies, clinics, and hospitals worldwide. This segment offers various devices, including cardiac event monitors, digital Holter monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry monitors. BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.