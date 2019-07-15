Reviewing La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)’s and At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s results

We are contrasting La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) and At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La-Z-Boy Incorporated 32 0.86 N/A 2.05 16.37 At Home Group Inc. 19 0.34 N/A 0.73 30.72

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for La-Z-Boy Incorporated and At Home Group Inc. At Home Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than La-Z-Boy Incorporated. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. La-Z-Boy Incorporated is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than At Home Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of La-Z-Boy Incorporated and At Home Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La-Z-Boy Incorporated 0.00% 16% 10.3% At Home Group Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 3.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of La-Z-Boy Incorporated are 2 and 1.2. Competitively, At Home Group Inc. has 0.9 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than At Home Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for La-Z-Boy Incorporated and At Home Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La-Z-Boy Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 At Home Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 9.61% upside potential and an average target price of $35. Meanwhile, At Home Group Inc.’s average target price is $21.25, while its potential upside is 229.97%. Based on the results delivered earlier, At Home Group Inc. is looking more favorable than La-Z-Boy Incorporated, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

La-Z-Boy Incorporated and At Home Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.9% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, At Home Group Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La-Z-Boy Incorporated -0.95% -2.5% 10.15% 16.02% 13.09% 21% At Home Group Inc. -3.75% 0.45% -3.25% -19.11% -37.52% 19.51%

For the past year La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than At Home Group Inc.

Summary

La-Z-Boy Incorporated beats on 9 of the 12 factors At Home Group Inc.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas. This segment sells its products directly to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, operators of Comfort Studios and England custom comfort center locations, dealers, and other independent retailers. The Casegoods segment imports, markets, and distributes casegoods/wood furniture, including bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces, as well as manufactures upholstered furniture. This segment sells its products to dealers, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, and other independent retailers under the American Drew, Hammary, and Kincaid brands. The Retail segment sells upholstered furniture, casegoods, and other accessories to the end consumer through its retail network. This segment operates a network of 347 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and 557 Comfort Studio locations, as well as in-store programs with 527 outlets in Kincaid and England. La-Z-Boy Incorporated also produces reclining chairs; and manufactures and distributes residential furniture. The company was formerly known as La-Z-Boy Chair Company and changed its name to La-Z-Boy Incorporated in 1996. La-Z-Boy Incorporated was founded in 1927 and is based in Monroe, Michigan.

At Home Group Inc. operates home decor superstores in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden dÃ©cor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments. As of September 13, 2017, it operated 141 stores in 33 states. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.