Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s results

Both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 16.47 N/A -6.84 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 2639.28 N/A -2.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.5 beta indicates that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 50.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 5.56 which is 456.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average price target is $25.33, while its potential upside is 205.55%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average price target and a 67.13% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is looking more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.7% respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share held by insiders are 5%. Competitively, 0.9% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -30.33% weaker performance while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 368.69% stronger performance.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 7 of the 8 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.