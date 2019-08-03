Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s results

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 12.67 N/A -6.84 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s current beta is 2.2 and it happens to be 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.32 beta which is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.6 and its Quick Ratio is 17.6. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s upside potential currently stands at 205.18% and an $25.33 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares are held by institutional investors while 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance while Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.46% stronger performance.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.