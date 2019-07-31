Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 16.33 N/A -6.84 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$25.33 is La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 208.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.46%. 5% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has weaker performance than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.