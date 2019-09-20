Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s results

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.14 N/A -6.84 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.81 N/A -2.34 0.00

Demonstrates La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Seres Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.2 shows that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2 beta.

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Seres Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 101.82% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 61.9% respectively. Insiders owned 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has stronger performance than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.