Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.53 N/A -6.84 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 2.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 120.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.66 which is 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.7. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $20, with potential upside of 96.85%. On the other hand, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 167.15% and its average price target is $37. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 87.9% respectively. Insiders held 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has stronger performance than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 6 of the 8 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.