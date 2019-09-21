Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s results

Both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.53 N/A -6.84 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.99 N/A -3.76 0.00

Demonstrates La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Volatility and Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 2.2 beta, while its volatility is 120.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.1 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $20, with potential upside of 96.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.8% and 79%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders are 5.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s stock price has smaller decline than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.