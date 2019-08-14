Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s results

Both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 14.17 N/A -6.84 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 542.08 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Orchard Therapeutics plc which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9.2 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average price target is $25.33, while its potential upside is 172.95%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was more bearish than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.