Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s results

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 19.03 N/A -6.84 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 99.89 N/A -1.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7%

Volatility and Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.5 beta. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.74 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 6.1 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The average target price of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $18.2, with potential upside of 89.98%. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.4 average target price and a 159.19% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. appears more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares are held by institutional investors while 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was more bearish than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 7 of the 9 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.