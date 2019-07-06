Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 19.05 N/A -6.84 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 31.29 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Mesoblast Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5%

Risk & Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.5. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s 81.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Mesoblast Limited is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Mesoblast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s upside potential is 89.78% at a $18.2 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.7% respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders are 5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -30.33% weaker performance while Mesoblast Limited has 27.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 5 of the 8 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.