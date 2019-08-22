Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.76 N/A -6.84 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Merus N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Merus N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

$25.33 is La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 145.68%. Meanwhile, Merus N.V.’s consensus price target is $21.8, while its potential upside is 21.11%. The results provided earlier shows that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company appears more favorable than Merus N.V., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.8% of Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 30.47% of Merus N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance while Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Merus N.V. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.