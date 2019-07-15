Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 18.35 N/A -6.84 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.51 N/A -18.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4%

Risk & Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s current beta is 1.5 and it happens to be 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.21 beta is the reason why it is 121.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 1 3 2.75 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average target price is $21.25, while its potential upside is 129.98%. Competitively the average target price of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 234.93% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares are held by institutional investors while 57.5% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Comparatively, 7.28% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.